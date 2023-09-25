Pitt left tackle Goncalves out for the season, QB Jurkovec’s status uncertain for Virginia Tech

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh will have to find a way to recover from its worst start since 2017 without left tackle Matt Goncalves. Coach Pat Narduzzi says Goncalves is done for the season after sustaining a lower-body injury in a loss to West Virginia on Sept. 16. Pitt is off to a 1-3 start for just the second time in Narduzzi’s nine years with the program. The status of senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec is uncertain as the Panthers prepare to play at Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Jurkovec left a loss to No. 15 North Carolina with an undisclosed injury.

