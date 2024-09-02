Pitt is sticking with redshirt freshman QB Eli Holstein after impressive performance in debut

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein drops back to pass during the NCAA college football team's Blue and Gold spring game, April 13, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (Sebastian Foltz/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sebastian Foltz]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The quarterback competition at Pittsburgh is over. Coach Pat Narduzzi named Eli Holstein the starter for the Panthers’ visit to Cincinnati in Week 2. A transfer from Alabama, Holstein separated himself from Nate Yarnell by throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-24 win over Kent State in the opener. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman completed 30 of 40 passes, looking at ease in first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s up-tempo attack.

