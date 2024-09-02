Pitt is sticking with redshirt freshman QB Eli Holstein after impressive performance in debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The quarterback competition at Pittsburgh is over. Coach Pat Narduzzi named Eli Holstein the starter for the Panthers’ visit to Cincinnati in Week 2. A transfer from Alabama, Holstein separated himself from Nate Yarnell by throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-24 win over Kent State in the opener. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman completed 30 of 40 passes, looking at ease in first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s up-tempo attack.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.