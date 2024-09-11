Pitt hopes to build off its promising 2-0 start when it hosts WVU in the 107th “Backyard Brawl”

Pittsburgh will try to build off its promising 2-0 start when it hosts longtime rival West Virginia in the 107th edition of the “Backyard Brawl.” The programs have split their two games since the series was renewed in 2022, with each winning on its home field. The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 28-27 win over Cincinnati in which Pitt scored the game’s last 22 points. WVU is 1-1 after bouncing back from a disappointing loss to No. 8 Penn State in its opener by drilling overmatched Albany.

