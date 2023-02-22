Pitt hits 20-win mark sinking Georgia Tech 76-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 22 points and Blake Hinson scored 19 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 76-68 to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since 2015-16. Federiko Federiko threw down a dunk with 9:09 left to put Pitt ahead 53-52 and the Panthers stayed ahead the rest of the way. Pitt led 32-33 at halftime. Miles Kelly scored 24 points shooting 6 of 13 from beyond 3-point range for Georgia Tech.

