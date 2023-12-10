Pitt hires Kade Bell as offensive coordinator following impressive stop at Western Carolina

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has hired Kade Bell as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bell replaces Frank Cignetti, who was fired two weeks ago following the program’s worst season in 25 years. Bell comes to Pitt from Western Carolina, where he held the same position while helping the Catamounts become one of the most dynamic offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision. Western Carolina led the FCS in total offense this season while finishing third in passing yards and fourth in scoring. Pitt went 3-9 in 2023, its first nine-loss season since 1998. The offense was a major issue. The Panthers finished last in the 14-team ACC in points and scoring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.