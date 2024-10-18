Pitt hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene to take over as AD

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has hired Allen Greene as its new athletic director. Greene replaces Heather Lyke. Lyke was fired in early September with a few months remaining on her contract. Greene, currently a senior deputy athletics director at Tennessee, will start on Nov. 1. He previously served as the athletic director at Auburn from 2018-22.

