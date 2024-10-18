Pitt hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene to take over as AD

By The Associated Press
FILE - Allen Greene, Auburn Athletic Director, waives as his wife, Christy, and he are introduced during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Jan. 20, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Albert Cesare]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has hired Allen Greene as its new athletic director. Greene replaces Heather Lyke. Lyke was fired in early September with a few months remaining on her contract. Greene, currently a senior deputy athletics director at Tennessee, will start on Nov. 1. He previously served as the athletic director at Auburn from 2018-22.

