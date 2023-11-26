Pitt fires offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti after Panthers finish worst season since 1998

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti. The move came a day after the Panthers finished a disappointing season with a loss to Duke. Pitt went 3-9 in 2023. That’s the program’s worst mark since going 2-9 in 1998. The offense was a major issue, with the Panthers shuttling between three quarterbacks in Phil Jurkovec, Christian Veilleux and Nate Yarnell. Pitt finished last in the 14-team ACC in scoring, total offense, rushing, red zone offense and time of possession.

