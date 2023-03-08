Pitt eliminates Georgia Tech in second round of ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C, (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, Federiko Federiko added 19 and Pittsburgh ousted Georgia Tech 89-81 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Panthers play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals. All the Pitt starters were in double figures. Greg Elliott scored 16 points, Blake Hinson added 12 points and Nelly Cummings had 11 points. The fifth-seeded Panthers shot 56% and made 20 of 25 free throws. Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets. Deebo Coleman added 17 points and Miles Kelly and Kyle Sturdivant scored 16 points each.

