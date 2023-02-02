Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64. After Burton’s free throws, North Carolina pushed it to the front court and called timeout with 0.6 seconds left before Sibande came up with a block of Caleb Love as time expired. Nelly Cummings scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Pitt. Love scored 22 points for North Carolina.

