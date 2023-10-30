Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi apologizes to players after comment following loss to Notre Dame goes viral

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi has apologized to his players after questioning their talent following a blowout loss to Notre Dame. Narduzzi said in the immediate aftermath of a 58-7 defeat that the Panthers lost a lot of good players from their 2022 team and the coaching staff didn’t do a good enough job replacing them. Narduzzi said later that his comments didn’t come out the way he intended but added that he and the players are on solid terms ahead of a visit from No. 4 Florida State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.