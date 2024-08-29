Pitt and Kent State begin the season with questions but few answers at quarterback

Pitt and Kent State open the 2024 season with plenty of questions at quarterback. The Panthers expect Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein to play against the Golden Flashes in their season opener. Kent State could do the same with Devin Kargman and Tommy Ulatowski. Both schools are looking to bounce back after rough seasons a year ago. Pitt went 3-9 in 2023 while the Golden Flashes were 1-11 in Kenni Burns’ first season.

