Pitt and basketball coach Jeff Capel agree to an extension through at least the 2029-30 season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh and men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel have agreed to a contract extension that runs through at least the 2029-30 season. Capel has a 97-92 record in six years with the Panthers, leading the program to the NCAA tournament in 2023. Athletic director Heather Lyke praised Capel for rebuilding Pitt “brick by brick” since taking over in 2018. The Panthers have gone 46-23 over the last two seasons.

