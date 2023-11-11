Pitsenberger’s 3rd TD run lifts Yale past Princeton in 2OT, 36-28

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Wande Owens broke up fourth-down passes in both overtime periods to allow Yale to win the 145th meeting of the oldest rivalry in college football, beating Princeton 36-28 to keep the Bulldogs hopes of an Ivy League championship alive. Yale can win at least a share of the Ivy League championship with a win over Harvard at home Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.