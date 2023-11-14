Pitino returns to big-time college hoops under MSG spotlight with challenge ahead at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino looked sharp as usual in a snazzy suit. His revamped St. John’s team did not. The Hall of Fame coach returned to big-time college basketball Monday night, stalking the Madison Square Garden sideline in a humbling 89-73 loss to Michigan. Pitino’s arrival this season has generated some Big Apple buzz for the Red Storm. But with 12 new players in a storied program short on success this century, it’s obvious he has plenty of work to do.

