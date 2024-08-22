Pitching woes continue for the Dodgers, who own narrow NL West lead despite injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finally have their hitters healthy. Now, the NL West leaders need their pitching staff to follow suit. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed a two-inning simulated game. He’s been out with right triceps tightness since mid-July. The 25-year-old is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts during his first major league season after signing a $325 million, 12-year deal. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is on the IL with an elbow issue and has yet to begin playing catch. Until he does, there’s no clear timeline for Glasnow. The staff has been hit hard this season, with no fewer than four pitchers needing Tommy John surgery.

