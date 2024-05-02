Pitching is the biggest reason for the Yankees’ success so far. It delivered again vs. the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees needed both Luis Gil and Clay Holmes to be extra sharp against a strong Baltimore lineup. After dropping the first two games of this series between the top two teams in the AL East, New York edged the Orioles 2-0. Gil threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings and Holmes contributed a five-out save after Baltimore threatened late. Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-run homer in the fifth off Corbin Burnes produced all the scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.