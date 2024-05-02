Pitching is the biggest reason for the Yankees’ success so far. It delivered again vs. the Orioles

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees needed both Luis Gil and Clay Holmes to be extra sharp against a strong Baltimore lineup. After dropping the first two games of this series between the top two teams in the AL East, New York edged the Orioles 2-0. Gil threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings and Holmes contributed a five-out save after Baltimore threatened late. Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-run homer in the fifth off Corbin Burnes produced all the scoring.

