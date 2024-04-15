Pitching injuries are forcing some less familiar names into important roles early in the season

Baseball has been overrun lately by injuries to star pitchers that are forcing teams to make contingency plans they’d have loved to avoid. Gerrit Cole, Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber are just a few of the top starters who have gone down. That’s forced some less familiar names into important roels early in the season. Luis Gil earned the final spot in the New York Yankees’ rotation with Cole sidelined. Since learning Bieber needed surgery, Cleveland has been able to get by with its other four starters. That changes in this next series at Boston, when Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively are set to make their 2024 debuts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.