Pitchers Cowan, Davis combine to help Wofford stymie Long Island in 5-2 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Zac Cowan threw six shutout innings and struck out six and Wofford got its first program win in the NCAA Tournament beating Long Island 5-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional. Long Island failed to score with seven runners in scoring position and batted 0 for 7 in those situations. After Cowan’s departure with a 4-0 lead, Champ Davis pitched three shutout innings for the Terriers for the save.

