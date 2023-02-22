Pitcher Song OK for Phillies after transfer to Navy reserves

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say pitching prospect Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to Navy reserves frees him to report to the team. Song, a 25-year-old Navy aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would still be effective after he completed his military service. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued his active duty.

