Pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and Mets agree to a $3.35 million, one-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that right-hander Shintaro Fujinami and the New York Mets have agreed to a $3.35 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. A 29-year-old right-hander, Fujinami signed a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Oakland. He started 0-4 in the rotation and was moved to the bullpen. He was traded to Baltimore on July 19 and finished 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts and 57 relief appearances.

