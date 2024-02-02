Pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and Mets agree to a $3.35 million, one-year contract, AP source says

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the New York Mets agreed Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, to a $3.35 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that right-hander Shintaro Fujinami and the New York Mets have agreed to a $3.35 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. A 29-year-old right-hander, Fujinami signed a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Oakland. He started 0-4 in the rotation and was moved to the bullpen. He was traded to Baltimore on July 19 and finished 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts and 57 relief appearances.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.