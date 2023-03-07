Pitcher Roki Sasaki next ‘big thing’ from Japanese baseball

TOKYO (AP) — All eyes will be on Japanese baseball pitcher Roki Sasaki at the World Baseball Classic. He is regarded as the next big thing in baseball out of Japan. His numbers are astounding. He pitched a perfect game on April 10 last year against Japan’s Orix Buffaloes. He struck out 19 — 13 in a row at one point. In the next start on April 17 he pitched eight perfect innings against the Nippon-Ham Fighters before he was pulled for cautionary reasons by manager Tadahito Iguchi. He had 14 strikeouts in that outing, including striking out the side in the eighth and showing off a 101 mph fastball. He is only 21.

