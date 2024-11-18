Pitcher Nick Martinez accepts $21.05 million qualifying offer to remain with Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Nick Martinez is accepting a $21.05 million qualifying offer from Cincinnati and will remain with the Reds rather than pursuing the free-agent market. A 34-year-old right-hander, Martinez was among 13 free agents who received the qualifying offers from their former clubs on Nov. 4. Players have until 4 p.m. EST Tuesday to accept. Martinez agreed in December to a $14 million, one-year contract that included a $12 million player option. He was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances, striking out 116 and walking 18 in 142 1/3 innings.

