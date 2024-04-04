Pitcher Mike Clevinger and Chicago White Sox finalize a $3 million, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract. The 33-year-old was optioned to the Arizona Complex League White Sox. Infielder José Rodríguez was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the White Sox last season, then became a free agent. He is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 128 starts and 24 relief appearances in eight seasons with Cleveland, San Diego and Chicago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.