Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the second inning in Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The pitcher went to salary arbitration with the Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried has lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration. He’ll make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal. Fried followed former Atlanta teammate Dansby Swanson in going to a hearing in consecutive years. Fried was 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48. He was a first-time All-Star last season and second in Cy Young Award voting.

