Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried has lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration. He’ll make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal. Fried followed former Atlanta teammate Dansby Swanson in going to a hearing in consecutive years. Fried was 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48. He was a first-time All-Star last season and second in Cy Young Award voting.

