Pitcher Luis Severino’s $15M option exercised by Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 has been exercised by the New York Yankees. The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. This was Severino’s first extensive season since 2018, when he was an All-Star for the second straight season. He was limited by shoulder inflammation and a strained lat muscle to three late-September starts in 2019, then had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020, and made just four late season relief appearances in 2021.

