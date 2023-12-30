Pitcher Frankie Montas agrees to $16 million, 1-year contract with Reds, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that right-hander Frankie Montas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $16 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Montas was acquired by the Yankees from Oakland in August 2022, went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with New York and had labrum surgery on Feb. 21. He made his only big league appearance of the year on Sept. 30, retiring four hitters while allowing two hits and a walk at Kansas City.

