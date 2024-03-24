Pitcher Chase Anderson agrees to $1.25M, 1-year deal with Red Sox after his release from Pirates

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Chase Anderson has agreed to a $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, one day after he was released from a minor league deal by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Anderson, 36, was 1-6 with a 5.75 ERA last year in 17 starts and two relief appearances for Tampa Bay and Colorado. He signed with the Pirates on Feb. 17 and had a 2.45 ERA in four spring training outings.

