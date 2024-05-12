Pitcher Brayan Bello comes off IL to start against Nats; Josh Winckowski sent to Triple-A

By The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello was reinstated off the 15-day injured list Sunday to start against the Washington Nationals in the series finale. Bello (3-1, 3.04 ERA) hasn’t started since April 19 because of back tightness. Manager Alex Cora said that Bello would be limited with a pitch count. To make room for him, the club sent righty Josh Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.