Pitcher Brayan Bello comes off IL to start against Nats; Josh Winckowski sent to Triple-A

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello was reinstated off the 15-day injured list Sunday to start against the Washington Nationals in the series finale. Bello (3-1, 3.04 ERA) hasn’t started since April 19 because of back tightness. Manager Alex Cora said that Bello would be limited with a pitch count. To make room for him, the club sent righty Josh Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.