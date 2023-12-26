Pistons try to avoid 27th straight loss and a new NBA single-season record Tuesday against Nets

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons won’t deny it. They are fully aware of the unwanted history they’ve been tumbling toward for two months. If they don’t win Tuesday night, they will own the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. Detroit will be trying to avoid its 27th straight loss when it hosts the Brooklyn Nets in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Nets beat the Pistons 126-115 on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing Detroit its 26th consecutive defeat. The Pistons matched the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

