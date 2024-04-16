Pistons plan to hire head of basketball operations after finishing with NBA’s worst record again

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are looking for new leadership after finishing with the NBA’s worst record for the second straight year. The Pistons announced Monday that it will hire a head of basketball operations who will report to team owner Tom Gores. The team says general manager Troy Weaver and the basketball staff will keep their jobs. The Pistons are trying to build around Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. They hope to get the No. 1 pick overall in the NBA draft, a year after San Antonio won the draft lottery and landed Victor Wembanyama.

