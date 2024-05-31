Pistons part ways with Troy Weaver, hire Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have parted ways with general manager Troy Weaver and hired Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations. Detroit has had the NBA’s worst record the past two seasons and won just 23 percent of its games over four years under Weaver. Langdon was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as general manager in 2019 and they improved slightly under him for the past five years. The Pistons said Langdon will hire other executives in an expanded front office.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.