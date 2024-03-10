Pistons GM Troy Weaver has expletive-laced response to heckling fan in the stands

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver had an expletive-laced response to a heckling fan in the stands and pointed the man out to security at Little Caesars Arena. The heated exchange occurred during Detroit’s 142-124 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Video of the incident was shared on social media, and the unidentified fan was heard saying Weaver “threatened” him. Weaver declined to comment on Sunday. A fan who was sitting nearby says the heckler told Weaver he was terrible at his job.

