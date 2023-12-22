Pistons facing NBA infamy, try to avoid record-tying 26th straight loss Saturday in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are on the verge of NBA infamy. They have lost 25 straight games and need a victory Saturday in Brooklyn to avoid matching the longest losing streak within one season in league history. The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers both dropped 26 in a row. Detroit started 2-1 and seemed to have hope, but then lost on Oct. 30 and hasn’t won since. The NBA’s overall longest losing streak is 28 games over multiple seasons, set by Philadelphia from late in 2014-15 through early in 2015-16.

