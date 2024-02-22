Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games without pay for punching, pushing Eubanks

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says that Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns forward/center Drew Eubanks. Stewart and Eubanks had a confrontation before a game between the Pistons and Suns on Feb. 14. Phoenix police said Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released. The league said in a release that Stewart is expected to begin serving the suspension Thursday when the Pistons visit the Indiana Pacers. Stewart averages 11 points and 6.8 rebounds and has started 34 of 35 games this season.

