Pistons extend qualifying offer to Italian small forward Simone Fontecchio ahead of NBA free agency

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Simone Fontecchio, making him a restricted free agent. The Pistons announced the move Saturday ahead of NBA free agency. If Fontecchio receives an offer sheet next week or later in the offseason, Detroit can match it to retain the 28-year-old Italian. The Pistons traded for Fontecchio in February from Utah, which acquired a second-round pick as part of the three-team deal and the Jazz used Detroit’s selection to take Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the draft. Fontecchio averaged 15.4 points in 16 games for the Pistons last season.

