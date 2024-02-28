Pistons coach Monty Williams not exactly backing off comments about refs following missed call

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams wasn’t exactly backing down a day after ripping the officials for missing a critical call near the end of a loss to the New York Knicks. Williams seemed to take little solace Tuesday in the crew chief acknowledging the referees missed a foul by New York’s Donte DiVincenzo. He also said he hadn’t heard from the NBA about a potential fine. Williams was furious after DiVincenzo crashed into Pistons rookie Ausur Thompson’s legs on the chaotic final possession that gave the Knicks a 113-111 victory on Monday night. Thompson lost the ball in the collision along the sideline, and the Knicks came up with it, leading to a layup by Josh Hart with 2.8 seconds left.

