Pistons coach Monty Williams not exactly backing off comments about refs following missed call

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams wasn’t exactly backing down a day after ripping the officials for missing a critical call near the end of a loss to the New York Knicks. Williams seemed to take little solace Tuesday in the crew chief acknowledging the referees missed a foul by New York’s Donte DiVincenzo. He also said he hadn’t heard from the NBA about a potential fine. Williams was furious after DiVincenzo crashed into Pistons rookie Ausur Thompson’s legs on the chaotic final possession that gave the Knicks a 113-111 victory on Monday night. Thompson lost the ball in the collision along the sideline, and the Knicks came up with it, leading to a layup by Josh Hart with 2.8 seconds left.

