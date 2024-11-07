Pistons center Jalen Duren leaves game vs Hornets with left ankle injury and will not return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has left Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left ankle injury and will not return. Duren appeared to slip on the floor in the early moments of the game and went down. He seemed fine at the time and remained in the game for a few more minutes before leaving for good later in the first quarter after playing seven minutes.

