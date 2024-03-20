Pistons’ Ausar Thompson to miss season with blood clot. Isaiah Stewart out with hamstring injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson and center Isaiah Stewart are out for the rest of the season. The team announced Wednesday that Thompson has a blood clot. Stewart will miss the rest of the season with a strained right hamstring. The team says doctors have cleared Thompson to resume conditioning after the season along with non-contact basketball activities and expect him to make a full return next season. Detroit has been vying with Washington and San Antonio for the league’s worst record this season.

