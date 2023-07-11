Pistons and Isaiah Stewart agree on $64 million, 4-year extension, source tells AP

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Isaiah Stewart have agreed on a $64 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. ESPN was first to report the post player’s deal with the Pistons. Stewart averaged a career-high 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. He was entering the last year of his rookie contract.

