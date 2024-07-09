Pistons and Cunningham agree on $224M, 5-year deal that could be worth nearly $270M, AP sources say

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have agreed on a five-year contract extension worth at least $224 million, according to two people familiar with the situation. The deal could reach nearly $270 million if Cunningham becomes eligible for a supermax extension, according to the two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the agreement. ESPN was first to report the agreement, which starts with the 2025-26 season. Detroit drafted the former Oklahoma State star No. 1 overall in 2021. The 6-foot-6 point guard has averaged 20 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds in his career.

