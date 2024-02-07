Pistons acquire Simone Fontecchio from Jazz for 2nd-rounder to boost outside shooting, per AP source

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Fontecchio gives Detroit a desperately needed outside shooter and the Jazz acquired a second-round pick for a player with an expiring contract. The 28-year-old small forward made 39.1% of his 3-pointers for the Jazz in 34 starts and 16 games as a reserve this season.

