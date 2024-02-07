Pistons acquire Simone Fontecchio from Jazz for 2nd-rounder to boost outside shooting, per AP source

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Utah Jazz guard Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Fontecchio gives Detroit a desperately needed outside shooter and the Jazz acquired a second-round pick for a player with an expiring contract. The 28-year-old small forward made 39.1% of his 3-pointers for the Jazz in 34 starts and 16 games as a reserve this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.