Pistons 2023 1st-round pick Ausar Thompson out of training camp after having blood clot last season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons small forward Ausar Thompson is being held out of contact drills at the start of training camp after having a season-ending blood clot during his rookie year. Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said Monday that Thompson is working through a medical process with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association. Langdon said Thompson has been cleared for non-contact drills, conditioning and strength training. Detroit drafted the 6-foot-6 Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in 2023 out of the Overtime Elite developmental program. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 63 games.

