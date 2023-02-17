Pirates top Choi in arbitration; Hernández, M’s have hearing

By The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez reacts while batting during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández went to arbitration with the Seattle Mariners and will set a record win or lose, and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera also appeared before a panel on the final day of hearings this year. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Audette]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández and St. Louis pitcher Génesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year. Choi got $4.65 million instead of $5.4 million. Teams lead 8-5 with six decisions to be issued Saturday. Hernández will set a record for highest salary awarded in an arbitration decision, either $16 million or $14 million. The previous high was $13.5 million for Gerrit Cole in a 2019 win and for Max Fried in a loss this year. Cabrera asked for $1.15 million and was offered $950,000.

