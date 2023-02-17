Pirates top Choi in arbitration; Hernández, M’s have hearing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández and St. Louis pitcher Génesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year. Choi got $4.65 million instead of $5.4 million. Teams lead 8-5 with six decisions to be issued Saturday. Hernández will set a record for highest salary awarded in an arbitration decision, either $16 million or $14 million. The previous high was $13.5 million for Gerrit Cole in a 2019 win and for Max Fried in a loss this year. Cabrera asked for $1.15 million and was offered $950,000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.