Pirates stay careful with prized rookie Jared Jones despite overpowering performance vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Although the Pittsburgh Pirates lost a close ballgame, they might have found their future ace. And like it or not, they’re going to handle him with kid gloves. Rookie right-hander Jared Jones fired five shutout innings in his fourth major league start, throwing 50 of 59 pitches for strikes against the Mets. Featuring a 97-99 mph fastball and a 90-92 mph slider, Jones struck out seven, walked none and allowed just one hit. But with the 22-year-old pitching on four days’ rest for the first time in the majors, he was pulled by manager Derek Shelton after five innings.

