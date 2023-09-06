Pirates star McCutchen done for the season after partially tearing his Achilles

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s feel-good season is over. The Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter is heading to the 10-day injured list after partially tearing his left Achilles tendon while legging out a double in a victory over Milwaukee. The 36-year-old McCutchen said initially he was “fine,” but further examination by the Pirates medical staff revealed the tear. Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk says McCutchen will be in a walking boot for six weeks but that there has been no discussion of surgery.

