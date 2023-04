Pirates SS Oneil Cruz fractures left ankle, out indefinitely

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is out indefinitely after fracturing his left ankle in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Cruz was attempting to score from third on a chopper by teammate Ke’Bryan Hayes when his leg bent awkwardly beneath him while trying to slide. Cruz’s leg appeared to collide with the legs of White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, who tagged Cruz out. The 6-foot-7 Cruz writhed in pain and the benches and bullpens briefly cleared after Pittsburgh designated hitter Carlos Santana appeared to take exception to Zavala’s behavior. There were no ejections and order was quickly restored.

