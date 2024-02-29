Pirates’ Skenes retires Orioles’ Holliday in Grapefruit League matchup between top draft picks

By STEVE MEGARGEE The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes works out as pitching coach Oscar Marin, bottom center, watches, in the bullpen after meeting with reporters after signing with the team in Pittsburgh, July 18, 2023. Skenes, the top overall pick by the Pirates in last year's draft, reported for his first spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, and is hopeful to reach the majors sooner rather than later. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes retired the Baltimore Orioles’ Jackson Holliday on a grounder to second base in a spring training matchup of the top overall picks in the last two amateur drafts. Skenes, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, was the first pick last year after going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts while leading LSU to the NCAA title. He agreed to a $9.2 million signing bonus and pitched in five games with Low-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.