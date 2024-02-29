Pirates’ Skenes retires Orioles’ Holliday in Grapefruit League matchup between top draft picks

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes retired the Baltimore Orioles’ Jackson Holliday on a grounder to second base in a spring training matchup of the top overall picks in the last two amateur drafts. Skenes, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, was the first pick last year after going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts while leading LSU to the NCAA title. He agreed to a $9.2 million signing bonus and pitched in five games with Low-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona.

