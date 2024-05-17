Pirates’ Skenes pitches 6 no-hit innings before Morel singles for Cubs against reliever

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes pitched six no-hit innings in his second major league start before Christopher Morel singled against Carmen Mlodzinski in the seventh for the Cubs’ first hit of the game. Skenes, one of baseball’s top prospects, struck out 11, including his first seven batters on a sunny day at Wrigley Field. He threw 100 pitches, 67 for strikes. Mlodzinski retired the first two batters in the seventh before Morel lined a single into right field. The Pirates had an 8-0 lead.

