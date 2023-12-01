Pirates sign C Ali Sánchez to 1-year deal, claim reliever Muñoz off waivers from Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Ali Sánchez to a 1-year deal. The move gives Pittsburgh another player to throw in the mix behind the plate with Endy Rodriguez and Henry Davis. The 26-year-old Sánchez spent all of last season with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate in Reno. He hit .311 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 67 games. Sánchez also threw out 22 base runners. Sánchez has appeared in seven major league games, five for the New York Mets in 2020 and two for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

