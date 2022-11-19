Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season. Pittsburgh also tendered 2023 contracts to six arbitration-eligible players: starting pitchers J.T. Brubaker and Mitch Keller, relievers Robert Stephenson and Duane Underwood Jr., shortstop Kevin Newman and first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who was brought over from Tampa Bay last week. The Pirates, coming off a second straight 100-loss season, did not offer contracts to catcher Tyler Heineman and reliever Manny Bañuelos.

